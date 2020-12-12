Leaders Fete 5 Years of Paris Climate Pact, Without US

World leaders are staging a virtual gathering Saturday to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris climate accord, which set a goal for keeping global temperatures from rising above levels that could have devastating consequences for mankind.

The event, hosted by France, Britain, Italy, Chile and the United Nations, will see heads of state and government from over 70 countries pledge to increase their efforts to curb the greenhouse gas emissions that fuel global warming.

John Kerry, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for special presidential envoy for climate, said solving the climate change crisis will take collaboration. “No country alone can solve this challenge,” Kerry said. “To end this crisis, the whole world must come together. Failure is not an option.”

Experts say commitments put forward by the international community have already improved the long-term outlook on climate change, making the worst-case scenarios less likely by the end of the century. But wildfires in the Amazon, Australia and America, floods in Bangladesh and East Africa, and record temperatures in the Arctic have highlighted the impact an increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times is already having on the planet.

The Paris agreement aims to cap global warming at well under 2C (3.6F), ideally no more than 1.5C (2.7F), by the end of the century.

Joe Biden has vowed to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord if elected president, but climate change expert Sweta Chakraborty says it will be difficult for Democrats to do so without holding a majority of the Senate.

Achieving this will require a phasing-out of fossil fuels and better protection for the world's carbon-soaking forests, wetlands and oceans.

The United States, which quit the Paris accord under President Donald Trump, won't attend the event at the federal level. But several U.S. governors and business leaders, such as Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook, will take part.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the pact and put the U.S. on course to reduce its emissions to net zero by 2050.