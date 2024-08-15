Las Vegas teen suffered burns from hot turf during football practice, family says

A Las Vegas student suffered from heat burns and blisters after being forced to crawl on artificial turf during football practice, according to NBC affiliate KSNV.

The student's grandmother, who shared photos of the 16-year-old's burnt hands, said some of her grandson's teammates had forgotten their knee pads. As a team punishment, they all had to crawl on the turf in 104-degree weather.

The student was taken to urgent care for treatment, according to the grandmother.

"The Clark County School District prioritizes student safety and well-being, and we are aware of the incident at Spring Valley High School," the district said in a statement to KSNV. CCSD declined to comment but said it "takes all complaints seriously."

All football practices were canceled on Aug. 13 due to a "lack of staffing," the statement added.

In a message to Spring Valley High School families, Principal Tara Powell said the school was "aware of reports concerning activities at a recent football practice" and that the parties involved have been contacted.