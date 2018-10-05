Laquan McDonald Shooting: Verdict Reached in Chicago Cop Murder Trial

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage beginning right here.

A jury has reached a verdict in the trial for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The verdict, which was reached nearly 24 hours after jurors began deliberating, is expected to be read at 1:45 p.m. CT.

The long-awaited verdict comes nearly four years to the date after dashcam video showing the shooting shook the city and the nation, sparking massive protests and calls for justice.

Schools and businesses in the area began preparations, with some letting kids out of school and other enforcing security preparedness plans as they brace for the results.

September would have marked McDonald's 21st birthday.

Van Dyke was charged with six counts of first-degree murder more than a year after he shot the 17-year-old 16 times on the city's Southwest Side on Oct. 20, 2014. He entered a plea of not guilty.

Heading into his trial, four of the murder counts were dropped against Van Dyke, leaving him with two first-degree murder charges, 16 aggravated battery counts and one count of official misconduct.

In an unexpected announcement, prosecutors revealed in their closing statement to the jury Thursday that a lesser charge of second-degree murder could also be considered.

Van Dyke's attorneys maintain the Chicago officer was wrongly charged, saying he was acting within the law when he shot the teen, who at the time was an armed felon fleeing a crime scene.

In nearly three weeks of trial, the defense called 20 witnesses, including Van Dyke himself, to make their case that McDonald, a black teenager armed with a knife, posed a threat when Van Dyke, a white officer, opened fire on him.

Prosecutors tried to highlight inconsistencies in Van Dyke's testimony, particularly in comparison with dashcam video of the shooting released in 2015, which was shown to the jury.

During the days-long trial, jurors also saw graphic autopsy images of the more than a dozen gunshot wounds on McDonald's body, video animation of the shooting from Van Dyke's point of view and video showing 16 gunshots in 14 seconds.

They heard testimony from several Chicago police officers who responded to the scene that night, witnesses who saw the shooting, experts on use of force and those who knew McDonald in his younger years.

Van Dyke has claimed he opened fire that night to protect himself and other officers.

The shooting and subsequent release of the video prompted massive protests across the city and catapulted Chicago into the national spotlight. In the aftermath, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired the city's police superintendent and voters ousted the Cook County state's attorney in the following primary election.

The case also sparked an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice that found the Chicago Police Department engaged in systemic violation of civil rights for years. A new consent decree was put into place in September that promised reforms.

Now, Van Dyke's fate rests in the hands of the eight women and four men on the jury.

RECAP OF THE TRIAL