If you’re gearing up for the Labor Day weekend to savor the final moments of summer, brace yourself for extended travel times due to traffic as the holiday approaches.

Labor Day, much like Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July, and Memorial Day, is known for lots of heavy traffic, which can cause travel problems.

Specifically, on the Friday before Labor Day, the average American can expect approximately 90% longer travel times, which means a drive that normally takes an hour could take around 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Here’s what you should keep in mind before embarking on your Labor Day plans:

Busy travel destinations

As summer wraps up, many Americans are planning one last summer weekend getaway for Labor Day. Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York, and Las Vegas are some of the most popular destinations for the weekend, according to AAA’s travel report.

Best times to travel

For those planning a Labor Day road trip, consider leaving early in the morning between the Wednesday and Friday before Labor Day.

When making the return home, it’s better to travel later in the evening after 6 p.m. between Saturday and Monday. Avoid driving in the daytime because there will be more traffic.

Try not to travel on Friday and Monday afternoons, as those are expected to be the busiest times over the weekend.

Gas prices

While gas prices saw a rise earlier this summer due to global supply production cuts and extreme temperatures, prices heading in the weekend are expected to remain stable, and in some places, go down, according to AAA.

In addition to avoiding peak travel times, you can also make sure your tires have enough air and change your fluids and filters before getting on the road to save money at the pump.

What to bring

Before you hit the road, make sure you’re prepared to be in the car for longer than usual. Bring things like snacks, water, jumper cables and a first aid kit in the car. Also, make sure your phone is charged before you start driving.

With these tips, you can avoid traffic problems and have a great end to the summer without getting stuck on the road and having your plans delayed.

For more information on Labor Day travel, visit the AAA website.