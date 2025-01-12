How many‏ fires are burning in LA County? See a map of wildfire locations

Three major fires were burning Sunday morning in Los Angeles County, including the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires.

That figure is down from seven at one point last week when powerful winds that contributed to fire conditions described by firefighters as the worst they've seen fanned flames in Los Angeles County.

What to know about three major fires are burning Sunday afternoon:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Palisades Fire: Located along the Los Angeles County coast, the largest LA County wildfire and the third-most destructive on record in California began Tuesday in Pacific Palisades and spread to 23,713 acres. Containment is at 11 percent.

Eaton Fire: The 14,117-acre fire started Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena. Located northeast of Los Angeles, the fire is 27-percent contained and the fourth-most destructive fire on record in California

Hurst Fire: The fire in the northern San Fernando Valley also started Tuesday. At nearly 800 acres, the fire in 89-percent contained.

Firefighters have either fully contained or stopped the forward progress of the Lidia Fire in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles; the Kenneth Fire in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley; the Sunset Fire near Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills; and the Woodley Fire in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, also in the San Fernando Valley.

Winds have decreased Sunday, but expected to pick up for the early part of the week.