LA County Asks for Vanessa Bryant's Therapy Records in Lawsuit Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Attorneys for Los Angeles County have asked a federal judge to order Kobe Bryant's widow to produce all therapy records dating back to 2010 in an ongoing lawsuit over leaked photos of the site of the crash that killed the NBA legend.

In court documents filed Friday, the county said Vanessa Bryant's therapy records are necessary for its defense against a lawsuit she filed last year that alleges that county employees "showed off" photos of the deadly crash that killed her husband, 13-year-old daughter and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.

Bryant's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

The county's motion asks for "all documents relating to or reflecting counseling, therapy, psychotherapy, psychiatry or any other mental health treatment provided to Vanessa Bryant from Jan. 1, 2010, to the present.''

