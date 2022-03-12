Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse's Assault-Style Rifle Shredded in Crime Lab

Video shows a crime lab technician placing the AR-15-style weapon into a mechanical shredder

Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Video posted Friday shows a Wisconsin state crime lab technician shredding the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a racial injustice protest in Kenosha two years ago.

The video, obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV, shows the technician feeding the AR-15-style rifle into a large mechanical shredder after a judge ruled in January that the gun could be destroyed.

A lawyer for Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, had requested that it be done after Rittenhouse said he didn't want it to be sold and used as a trophy.

Read more at NBCNews.com

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kyle Rittenhouse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us