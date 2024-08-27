Kindergarten teacher begs parents: ‘Please don't bring cupcakes' on birthdays

Ann Brackemyer, a kindergarten teacher in Illinois, is sharing an “unpopular opinion” about birthday cupcakes at school.

“Please don’t bring cupcakes,” Brackemyer urged parents in a now-viral TikTok video. “They make a ginormous mess and the kids honestly don’t eat them. The frosting gets all over, and … It’s just too much for them.”

Instead, Brackemyer suggested “simple, easy” store-bought items, such as cookies and miniature doughnuts. According to Brackemyer, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies — the kind with candy-coated chocolate chips — are always a hit in her classroom.

“Another thing about Little Debbie is that the children can bring it in themselves — just stick the box in their backpack and you’re good to go,” Brackemyer tells TODAY.com.

Brackemyer understands that appeal of cupcakes — “they’re big and pretty” — but she says most children eat the frosting and nothing else.

Another good option? “I had a student bring in individual ice cream cups and sprinkles and I never had a class more excited. They finished every bite,” she says.

As Brackemyer predicted, her “unpopular opinion” sparked a heated debate in the comments.

“Is it your birthday? or theirs?” one person wrote.

Other reactions included:

“I was my kindergartener’s room mom last year and helped with all the holiday parties. I actually said out loud during one ‘note to self, don’t send cupcakes.’

“Lunch lady here! The cupcakes land frosting side down on the floor. The red and blue stain the kids and tables and make huge mess. But send what your kid would like to have for their birthday.”

“Mini cupcakes. Best of both worlds. Way easier to eat, less messy, still fun.”

“My son’s last year of elementary school we brought in Taco Bell for his birthday. We got a count for hard or soft tacos the day before. The kids and the teacher loved it!! Bring the cupcakes.”

While not everyone agrees with Brackemyer's take on birthday cupcakes, she says other kindergarten teachers are fully in her corner.

"They're with me!" she says.

