Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land First Movie Roles

You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen.

Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw "Patrol: The Mighty Movie", the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.

North, 9, will be joining her mom, who is returning to the sequel to voice Delores, along with a "cameo" from 7-year-old Saint. It marks both North and Saint's first official acting credits, though they've both appeared as themselves in the family's reality TV shows, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians."

"Who's ready for another PAWsome adventure on the big screen?" the animated movie teased while debuting the "superstar cast," which also includes Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Kardashian's children are big fans of the series and had a ball watching the original movie, which focuses on rescue dogs in training. Back in 2021, Kardashian celebrated her voiceover role with a private screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif., where North and Saint were joined by Kardashian and Kanye West's younger kids Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3.

Her four little ones have already proved their love for the camera, starring in a photo shoot inspired by hip hop legends and taking over TikTok with makeup tutorials, slime videos and even a milkshake recipe video.

As for Kardashian, the fashion designer previously made the hop from reality TV to scripted shows and feature films, with cameos in "How I Met Your Mother", "Ocean's Eight", ""Brothers", Last Man Standing" and "2 Broke Girls."

See North and Saint kickoff their movie star careers when "Paw Patrol" hits theaters Oct. 13.

