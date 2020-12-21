volcano

Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

In this May 23, 2018, file photo, lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

U.S. & World

2 hours ago

With Winter at Hand, the Virus Whips Up Winds of Uncertainty

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Virus Updates: Biden to Receive Vaccine; California Gov. in Quarantine

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported in the area shortly after the eruption began, according to news outlets.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

volcanoNational Weather ServiceHawaiiKilauea Volcano
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us