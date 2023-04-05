Kid Rock Fires Gun at Cases of Bud Light Amid Company's Partnership With Dylan Mulvaney

Kid Rock is making it clear he's not a fan of the partnership between Bud Light and transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
The singer-songwriter, in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, showed his disapproval by shooting cases of Bud Light with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.
"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today," Kid Rock said in the clip. "Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible. F- Bud Light. F- Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day."
He never mentions Mulvaney, but he opens fire on the beer.
The video, as of Wednesday afternoon, had over 1.2 million views and 235,000 likes. The 21,000-plus comments include mixed reactions to the video and its apparent anti-trans stance.
Mulvaney - who gained popularity while chronicling her gender transition in a TikTok series called “Days of Girlhood” - promoted Bud Light's March Madness contest with a sponsored post on Sunday.
"Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner," wrote Mulvaney, who has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and more than 10 million followers on TikTok.
The post, which was made on the day of the NCAA women's basketball final and the eve of the men's final, led to critics posting videos disowning Anheuser-Busch by pouring out the company's products and destroying cans of beer.
Others showed support for the partnership, with Paris Hilton commenting "Cheers" with a champagne glass emoji on Mulvaney's post.
“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics," a spokesperson for the beer conglomerate told NBC News when asked about its partnership with Mulvaney and the ensuing backlash.
Anheuser-Busch has long supported the LGBTQ+ community, partnering with advocacy groups and donating more than $13 million over 20 years to organizations committed to LGBTQ+ equality. Bud Light has also released rainbow-colored aluminum bottles during June Pride Month and donated $1 for every case sold to the advocacy group GLAAD.