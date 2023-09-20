Khloe Kardashian details cosmetic procedure that helped fill her cheek indentation after Melanoma tumor removal

Originally appeared on E! Online

Khloe Kardashian is sharing details behind her recovery.

Nearly one year after the "Kardashians" star revealed she had to undergo an operation to remove a tumor from her face, Kardashian is opening up about the process she experienced in the months afterward, which included completing another procedure to fix a cheek indentation post-surgery.

"For those who do not know, I had a skin cancer scare on my face," Kardashian said in a Sept. 19 Instagram Story post, before thanking her physician, Dr. Garth Fischer, "Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f------ stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible."

The 39-year-old also shared a mirror selfie, which featured a close look at the side of her face after the operation.

"Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face," she said, "but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention."

But above all, Kardashian remains grateful.

"I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day," she said. "I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."

Alongside another photo of her cheek from before the procedure, the mom of two said of her medical team, "This is my indentation before my Armenian tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe."

Additionally, the Good American founder shared before-and-after selfies of her process after receiving one round of injections.

"I look insane in these pics," she explained, "but I'm just happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this."

Kardashian concluded her posts with a message to everyone about putting their health first, especially when it comes to getting yearly screenings, adding, "I, for one, could not have imagined that that little speck on my face was melanoma."

"Since telling my story and talking about my experience," she said, "I have received so many messages from people who felt compelled to go to the doctor for a check up! I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at. Paying attention to our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important."