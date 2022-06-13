Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Formally Charged With Sexual Assault in UK

Kevin Spacey
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey was formally charged Monday with four counts of sexual assault against three men, London's Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Spacey was also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, police said. He's due to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Spacey said in a statement last month that he will "voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Two assaults against one person are alleged to have happened in London in March 2005, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said last month.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kevin Spacey
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us