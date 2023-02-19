Kevin Love Set to Join Heat After Reportedly Talking With Sixers

Love set to join Heat after reportedly talking with Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Love is set for a move to Miami.

The five-time All-Star plans to sign with the Heat after clearing waivers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. Wojnarowski reported that Love, who officially completed a contract buyout with the Cavs on Saturday, also talked to the Sixers before making his decision.

Love himself confirmed the news, saying he consulted with former teammate Tristan Thompson.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Yes sir my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation let’s go!!! https://t.co/VAnH9mRU9D — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 19, 2023

Miami is also planning to sign center Cody Zeller, The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds reported.

Love's last game as a Cav was Cleveland's loss Wednesday to the Sixers in the team's final contest before the All-Star break. The 34-year-old did not play; he hasn't checked into a game since Jan. 24.

In Miami, Love appears likely to receive impactful minutes for the 32-27 Heat, who sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. With PJ Tucker joining the Sixers this past summer, Miami has played Jimmy Butler heavier minutes at the four and also given Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith significant power forward time. Rookie Orlando Robinson has served lately as the Heat's backup center.

The Sixers' roster is at 15 players (plus two-way contract players Mac McClung and Louis King), so they would've needed to create an open spot in order to sign Love.

Former Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon was active Wednesday but stayed on the bench for the Sixers' win over the Cavs. Paul Reed had a strong stretch before the break and will aim to retain his job as Joel Embiid's backup.

The 38-19 Sixers are third in the East and have the NBA's most difficult remaining schedule, per Tankathon. They'll play the Heat three times over their last 25 regular-season games.