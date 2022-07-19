Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: ‘Little Traction' Between Warriors, Nets

Report: 'Little traction' between Warriors, Nets in KD trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The biggest question of the NBA offseason continues to be where Kevin Durant will play next season.

Durant, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just hours before free agency opened, has been rumored to be interested in reuniting with Steph Curry and the Warriors after three seasons away.

In a piece centered around the future of Golden State guard Jordan Poole on Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported, citing sources, that the Warriors and Nets haven't made much progress in trade talks.

"And while Poole has been rumored as a potential piece in a theoretical Warriors trade package to land Durant, there has been little traction between Golden State and Brooklyn on such a blockbuster transaction, sources said," Fischer wrote. "Despite the apparent openness -- both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself -- regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that's made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center."

Soon after Durant's request was submitted, reports swirled that the superstar favored the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his next destination. But many basketball pundits believe that the Warriors have one of the more intriguing potential packages to offer Brooklyn with the likes of Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

However, it appears that the defending champion Warriors are leaning towards keeping their young core intact and learning from the legendary core of Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

