Kentucky Bill Would Ban Drag Shows Within 1,000 Feet of Schools, Parks and Homes

Kentucky Republicans introduced legislation last week that seeks to keep drag shows at least 1,000 feet — approximately the length of three football fields — from "locations that cater to minors," including schools, churches, parks, homes and walking trails.

While the bill, SB 115, broadly takes aim at "adult-oriented businesses" — which it also defines to include adult cabarets, strip clubs and adult movie theaters — one of the bill's five co-sponsors said the idea for the bill originated, in part, from concerns over a “family-friendly” drag show in the state.

“They’re adult-oriented performances; there’s no reason children need to be exposed to that,” Kentucky state Sen. Lindsey Tichenor told NBC affiliate WLEX of Lexington on Wednesday.

None of the bill's co-sponsors immediately responded to NBC News' requests for comment on the bill, which included questions about its origination, its list of "locations that cater to minors" and whether Hooters restaurants would be affected by the legislation, should it pass.

Kentucky is one of at least 13 states, including Arizona, Texas and Montana, where lawmakers have introduced bills seeking to restrict drag performances in the current legislative session, according to an NBC News analysis.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.