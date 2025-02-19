Kennedy Center cancels Gay Men's Chorus performance planned for WorldPride

The Kennedy Center has canceled an upcoming concert featuring the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC days after President Donald Trump fired the art institution's board and named himself chair.

The Gay Men's Chorus was set to perform alongside the National Symphony Orchestra in May as part of the District's WorldPride celebrations.

A spokesperson for the group said Tuesday they learned the performance was canceled over the weekend.

"While we are saddened by the decision, we are committed to this work and to our mission and raising our voices for equality for all," a public statement from the choir says in part.

"We will continue to advocate for artistic expression that reflects the depth and diversity of our community and country. And we will continue to sing and raise our voices for equality."

The choir said it plans to perform "A Peacock Among Pigeons" at another venue at some point during WorldPride festivities.

In the aftermath of the vote to appoint Trump as chairman, Deborah F. Rutter announced her departure from her position as president of the Kennedy Center.

"The goal of the Kennedy Center has been to live up to our namesake, serving as a beacon for the world and ensuring our work reflects America," her statement reads in part. "I depart my position proud of all we accomplished to meet that ambition."

Two dance companies staged a dance protest in response to Trump taking over.

Actress Issa Rae announced on her social media she decided to pull her sold-out event at the Kennedy Center scheduled for March "due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums."