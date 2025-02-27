Space Exploration

Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez to go to space with Jeff Bezos' rocket company

The celebrities join three other women as the crew of the upcoming Blue Origin journey, which is set to launch this spring.

By David K. Li | NBC News

Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez will join three other women on the next mission from Jeff Bezos' rocket company.

Blue Origin announced on Thursday that the 11th crewed flight of its New Shepard rocket is set to blast off this spring, though it did not offer a date.

King, cohost of "CBS Mornings"; Sanchez, Bezos' girlfriend; and Perry, a popstar, will fly alongside former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn to round out the all-female crew of six.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

