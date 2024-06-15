British Royal Family

Kate Middleton to make first public appearance since cancer diagnosis. What to know

Catherine, Princess of Wales, confirmed on June 14 that she will be attending the event

By Gerardo Pons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to attend King Charles III's birthday parade Saturday, her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced nearly six months ago.

According to a statement released by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate will be a part of the Trooping The Colour carriage parade on Saturday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said the statement.

Here's what to know about Trooping the Colour, including how to watch.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Where can I watch Trooping the Colour?

You can watch live coverage of the parade starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. local time on Sky News and on BBC.

Will William and King Charles be in attendance?

U.S. & World

Money 3 hours ago

These $5 bills worth thousands could be hiding in your wallet. Here's what to look for

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in OnlyFans traffic stop skit video

Yes, William along with their three children, King Charles III  and Queen Camilla are expected to be in attendance.

In what events will Kate take part at Trooping the Colour?

As in previous years, Kate is expected to participate in the carriage parade and the military flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

As in years past, Kate is expected to take part in the parade and watch the military flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her husband Prince William and their three children.

This article tagged under:

British Royal Family
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us