Justin Timberlake arrested in the Hamptons

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island's Sag Harbor, local police confirmed Tuesday.

He was later arraigned in Sag Village Justice Court on a driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge and released on his own recognizance.

No details on the circumstances of his arrest were immediately available, other than that it happened Monday night. Timberlake spent the night in police custody.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office had no further comment. Neither the singer nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

It comes amid Timberlake's first world tour in nearly six years. The pop icon is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week on June 25 and 26.

