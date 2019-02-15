New York

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Returns to Work, Supreme Court Says

She missed six days of arguments and three private conferences as she recuperated from a December surgery

ADDITION The Notorious RBG
Rebecca Gibian/AP, File

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to work at the building for the first time since lung cancer surgery in late December.

The court's press office says the 85-year-old Ginsburg is attending the justices' Friday closed-door conference at which they're weighing whether to add new cases and finalizing opinions in cases argued in the fall.

Ginsburg missed six days of arguments and three private conferences as she recuperated from the December surgery. The court has said she participated in the court's work despite her absence.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 16 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: FDA Relaxes Rules for Gay Blood Donors; NY’s Ventilator Shortage

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Many Americans May Have to Wait Months for Coronavirus Relief Checks

Ginsburg made her first public appearance since the surgery last week when she attended a musical account of her life that was put on by her daughter-in-law and other musicians. Opera singer Patrice Michaels is married to James Ginsburg.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkAsher KleinSupreme Courtdaughter-in-lawRuth Bader Ginsburg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us