Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital, ‘Doing Well'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a New York City hospital on Friday, court officials said.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure earlier in the week to "revise a bile duct stent" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

On Friday, the court said Ginsburg was "home and doing well."

Earlier in the week a statement said that, according to Ginsburg's doctors, "stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection."

The procedure follows another one earlier this month at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out the stent. Ginsburg had gone to the hospital after experiencing fever and chills and was treated for a possible infection.

Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the nine-member court, announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. The liberal justice, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.