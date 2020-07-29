Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized, ‘Resting Comfortably' After Medical Procedure

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a "minimally invasive non-surgical procedure" Wednesday to revise a bile duct stent that was "originally placed" in August 2019, according to a statement from court officials.

The statement said she was "resting comfortably" and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.

She is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The statement said such stent revisions are common, according to her doctors, and the procedure was done to minimize the risk of future infection.

Ginsburg said earlier this month she was receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital recently for a possible infection, said earlier this month that her treatment had succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she would continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," she said. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment."