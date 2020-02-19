Robert Durst

Jury Selection to Begin in Murder Case Against Robert Durst

Durst is standing trial in the slaying of his close friend Susan Berman, who was shot point-blank in the back of her head and found lying face-down in her Los Angeles home on Christmas Eve 2000.

AP

Almost 20 years after the slaying of his best friend, the high-profile real estate heir Robert Durst will finally stand trial in her killing, according to NBC News.

The long-awaited trial, which will likely last up to five months, begins in a California courtroom Wednesday with jury selection.

Durst, 76, a member of one of New York's wealthiest real estate families who is said to be worth $100 million, faces one count of murder in the death of his close friend and confidante Susan Berman, the daughter of a well-known Las Vegas mob boss.

U.S. & World

Michael Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Bloomberg and Obama: A More ‘Complicated’ Relationship Than Ads Suggest

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Evacuees Free From Virus Quarantine in Calif. Thank US Govt

Read more at NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

Robert DurstSusan Berman
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us