Judge temporarily blocks mass terminations at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

A judge said in a ruling Friday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could not terminate employees without cause, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle the agency.

The court order came in response to a lawsuit by the National Treasury Employees Union and the CFPB Employee Association, among other groups, that sued the agency and its acting director Russell Vought this week. They had asked the judge to “declare unlawful and set aside the defendants’ actions and intended further actions to dismantle the CFPB.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson prevents any mass firings at the agency and prohibits the deletion of agency data.

"Defendants shall not terminate any CFPB employee, except for cause related to the specific employee’s performance or conduct; nor shall Defendants issue any notice of reduction-in-force to any CFPB employee," the judge wrote.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The court docket indicated that both parties agreed to the order.

The judge also ordered Vought and CFPB to not "take steps to reduce the amount of money available to the CFPB."

Vought had previously sought to cut off additional CFPB funding. He said last week in a post to X that he notified the Federal Reserve that the bureau “will not be taking its next draw” of funding, arguing it was not necessary to carry out the bureau’s duties.

“This spigot, long contributing to CFPB’s unaccountability, is now being turned off,” he said in the post.

White House spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

The ruling marks the latest in a series of blows to the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the federal government.

Last week, Vought issued a series of directives to CFPB employees, instructing them to "cease all supervision and examination activity,” “cease all stakeholder engagement,” and not “approve or issue any proposed or final rules or formal or informal guidance," among other directives. CFPB staffers were also instructed this week not to work.

Trump had previously laid out his aim to get rid of the bureau entirely. When asked this week if he could confirm whether it was his goal to completely eliminate the bureau, Trump said, "I would say yeah."

"Because we're trying to get rid of waste, fraud and abuse," he said. The administration has not yet provided evidence to back up allegations of fraud at CFPB.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: