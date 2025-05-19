Joe Biden

Joe Biden addresses cancer diagnosis: ‘We are strongest in the broken places'

"Cancer touches us all," the former president said a day after it was announced he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Joe Biden thanked supporters in a post on X a day after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden wrote in the post Monday morning. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Joe Biden
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us