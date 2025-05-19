Former President Joe Biden thanked supporters in a post on X a day after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden wrote in the post Monday morning. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.