Jimmy Carter's Life in Pictures

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and the only man to win a Nobel Peace Prize after his time in office, has died. He was 100.

After winning the 1976 election against Gerald Ford, Carter led a political era defined by his "malaise" speech and a failed rescue attempt during a months-long hostage situation in Tehran's U.S. embassy. Public opinion of him as a politician turned for the better after he lost his reelection bid to Ronald Reagan and left the White House to establish the Carter Center.

Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, dedicated their time after his presidency to humanitarianism efforts and projects through the Carter Center, which kept the Carters involved in domestic and international policy work alongside successive presidents. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.