Joe Biden, Donald Trump, others pay tribute to Jimmy Carter

Tributes poured in on Sunday for former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on Sunday.

Carter passed away at his longtime home in Plains, Georgia, where he had been receiving hospice care since February 2023.

"Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia," read a statement from The Carter Center.

Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/aqYmcE9tXi — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 29, 2024

Carter, who held office from 1977 until 1981 as the 39th president, was the longest-lived American president in U.S. history. After leaving office, he became a global humanitarian aiming to broker international peace. The founder of The Carter Center, his organization "seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health."

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.

"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

"He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.

"We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.

"To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff – from the earliest days to the final ones – we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.

"And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.

"To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country."

Carter was remembered and honored by many others on Sunday, including former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man. https://t.co/dZHL0Nu0Tj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2024

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH ON PRESIDENT JAMES EARL CARTER, JR.

⁰"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.



“James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his… pic.twitter.com/2hzebCyS4g — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 29, 2024

Hillary's and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/SOgqTZUdi6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving this country. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. May he Rest in Peace. https://t.co/2tiQyb8N7K — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, both for what he did as president and in his later years, will be remembered as a decent, honest and down-to-earth man. He will be sorely missed. Jane and I send our condolences to the Carter family.https://t.co/HTAR9W31ro — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 29, 2024

Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter.



President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity. pic.twitter.com/0l0VTJo2FO — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, former US president who was committed to human rights, has died. He was 100 years old.



Carter set a powerful example for world leaders to make human rights a priority, and he continued to fight for human rights after he left office. pic.twitter.com/4bzHooX2ZG — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter embodied decency and integrity throughout his life of public service.



I'll never forget as a teenager meeting him in Buffalo. He was an inspiration to me and so many Americans.



Our hearts are with the Carter family during this difficult time. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 29, 2024

Today, the thoughts of Americans and the prayers of Congress are lifted up on behalf of the Carter family. President Carter’s story was one of humble beginnings, and his life is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in this great nation. Because of his work in… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 29, 2024

RIP President Jimmy Carter, 100. A remarkable person who was the epitome of the phrase ‘public service.’ I had the honour of interviewing him 3 times, and he was one of the wisest, smartest, most compassionate, modest, and human world leaders I’ve ever met. A great man. pic.twitter.com/1s2zkQvGRj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 29, 2024

Tonight we will shine in Red White and Blue to honor the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter



📷: captiv_8/IG pic.twitter.com/xIksQuUp68 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) December 29, 2024

My hero Jimmy Carter was a peacemaker, a public servant, a man of faith, a devoted partner to Rosalynn—and a Guinea worm’s worst nightmare. I knew him best as a global health advocate and deeply admired his dedication to taking on diseases that impact the world’s poorest… — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter was a true friend to Habitat for Humanity and worked so tirelessly to make the world a better place. Please join us in remembering him and celebrating the positive impact he had on so many. #HonoringCarter pic.twitter.com/WK3iGZ1zlt — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter has passed away at the age of 100. He was a symbol of what is best about America: kindness, compassion, duty and service. He will be missed, most of all by those who long for a return of that kind of country, led by a man with such strength of character.



[image or embed] — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM

During his presidency, Jimmy Carter advocated to have Medicare cover all Americans.



After his presidency, he continued humanitarian works that everyone, regardless of political affiliation, should respect.



Rest In Peace.



Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/DH5wpMZCTe — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 29, 2024

RIP, Jimmy Carter.



Perhaps the best post-presidency ever—he showed us the sort of person a POTUS is supposed to be. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter leaves a legacy unlike any other.



Ceaseless in his service, unbending in his dignity, and revered for his commitment to our common humanity.



He fought the good fight and kept the faith — and now he has finished his race.



May his memory be an inspiration. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter was a Humanitarian, a patriot, an advocate. He and Muhammad Ali shared a long friendship, & we share in the country’s mourning the loss of this giant figure.



“Our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears & prejudices.”- Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/avAMEB8qCD — Muhammad Ali Center (@AliCenter) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter lived a life of courage, fortitude, kindness and grace. He was a giant who never saw anyone as smaller than himself. Whether at a Boys & Girls Club banquet or when he sponsored a medical clinic for the uninsured in his corner of rural Georgia, he lived… pic.twitter.com/bm6a66cw2Q — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 29, 2024

I adored Jimmy Carter. My dad was from Dublin, Georgia, and I always felt a kindred spirit in him. I was privileged to interview him on a number of occasions. People can debate his presidency, but man, his post-presidency was unparalleled. He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter,… pic.twitter.com/rzfaBwsYoi — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 29, 2024

Rest in peace to Submariner LT James Earl Carter Jr, USN (Ret). Carter, the only U.S. President to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy, leaves a legacy of service. The USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23), a Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine, carries his name in honor of his dedication… pic.twitter.com/UKJWkLFc6v — VoteVets (@votevets) December 29, 2024

America mourns sharply the loss of President Jimmy Carter. A leader of soaring integrity and passionate devotion to human rights, his legacy already sparkles like a diamond in the rough. With millions of Americans, I send love and gratitude to the Carter family.



[image or embed] — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@raskin.house.gov) December 29, 2024 at 4:42 PM

Simply put, President Jimmy Carter was a good man. He was the epitome of a servant leader, changing the world and setting the highest example of what it meant to honor God, family, and country. May his legacy of unselfish leadership and work to serve “the least of these” inspire… pic.twitter.com/mXPmsVF715 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter dies at 100 yrs old. He was our greatest ex-President & a very good president despite GOP efforts to tarnish him. He was a peacemaker & a human rights champion. A humble man. He taught us how to live w/ principles & how to die w/ grace. I was honored to know him. pic.twitter.com/69ZirWTBKw — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) December 29, 2024

Sad to hear that former US President Jimmy Carter has died, aged 100 at home in Plains, GA. We visited there in October. It’s where in 1975 he launched his successful campaign for the White House. Was struck by how both Republicans and Democrats there held him in high regard. . pic.twitter.com/Kv2z6GO7Y6 — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) December 29, 2024

Take a look at some of the key moments in the life of former President Jimmy Carter.