World leaders representing some of the United States' closest allies as well as nations friendly to the country memorialized former President Jimmy Carter as a peacemaker and humanitarian for the ages.

Carter, who was elected in 1976 and served one term, died Sunday at 100.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to Carter's spirit of helping others, particularly his country, in helming the historic Camp David Accords, the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, during his presidency and, afterward, promoting democracy and low-cost housing.

"His presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and it was that lifelong dedication to peace that saw him receive the Nobel Peace prize," Starmer said in a statement late Sunday.

Starmer noted that though Carter's presidential legacy is clouded by the Iran hostage crisis, which began in late 1979, he made bold and lasting moves long after he left the White House.

The Arab League, which is made up of 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, on Monday commended Carter's "tireless efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, culminating in the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli Peace Treaty in 1979."

"We also recall with gratitude his genuine and ongoing defense of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people," the statement added. "He was a man characterized by courage and honesty in his political stances."

Pope Francis, meanwhile, was "saddened" to learn of Carter's death, according to the Vatican.

The pope noted his "firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defense of human rights and the welfare of the poor and those in need," the statement added.

French President Emmanuel Macron venerated Carter on Sunday for speaking for those without much voice and for fighting for a more peaceful world.

"Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace," Macron said on X. "France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people."

England's King Charles III echoed other world leaders Sunday. He praised Carter in a statement for "promoting peace and human rights."

"His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977," the king said.

He also extended his condolences to Carter's family and "the American people."

In a statement, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru of Japan expressed sorrow and said he would pray "for the repose of the soul" of the late president.

"I renew my deep respect for President Carter, who contributed significantly to strengthening the amicable Japan-U.S. relations and to maintaining peace and stability in the international community," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of Carter as a brother in arms in the nation's fight for sovereignty despite a time in office for the late president, the late 1970s, that coincided with Ukraine's unhappy existence under the Soviet Union.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the American people and to the family of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on his passing," Zelenskyy said on X. "He was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom."

Among Western leaders, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia penned one of the longer reactions to Carter's death. He extolled the late president for a life of public service dedicated to the betterment of others, and he credited wife Rosalynn, who died in 2023, with giving him vital support.

"Jimmy Carter’s legacy is best measured in lives changed, saved and uplifted," Albanese said on X.

"People living free from debilitating disease because of the work of the Carter Center," he said. "People with a safe home to call their own, thanks to all those he inspired to contribute to Habitat for Humanity. People spared the toll of conflict because of his tireless efforts as a negotiator. ... Our world is better a place for Jimmy Carter’s life and work. May he rest in eternal peace."

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, whose country might be a much different place without 1978's Camp David Accords peace treaty guided by Carter over a span of 16 months, said the late president shaped history for the better.

"His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood," el-Sissi said. "His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world’s most prominent leaders in service to humanity."

President Isaac Herzog of Israel, calling Carter "courageous and beloved," agreed that the treaty has served as a cornerstone in Middle East diplomatic relations and represents a historic achievement for an American president.

"President Carter will always be fondly remembered in Israel, and his legacy will be enshrined in his deep commitment to promoting peace between peoples," Herzog said in a statement. "The peace between Israel and Egypt, which he led, is considered a historic and groundbreaking diplomatic achievement, which continues to serve as an anchor of stability in the Middle East and North Africa decades later."

President José Raúl Mulino of Panama praised Carter for helping his country achieve control of the Panama Canal, a waterway within its boundaries that is also crucial to world trade.

The remarks came just days after President-elect Donald Trump suggested the United States could take control of the canal because, he said, Panama demands too much money for its use. Trump also said, without evidence, China operates the canal.

Mulino said Carter got important work done for Panama in an era when it wasn't easy.

“His time in the White House marked complex times, which were crucial for Panama to negotiate and sign the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977, which achieved the transfer of the canal into Panamanian hands and the full sovereignty of our country," Mulino said. "May his soul rest in peace.”

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, praised Carter for his giving spirit and his advice.

“Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work,” Trudeau said on X. “He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it.”

Trudeau called Carter a “lifelong humanitarian” and said, “May his selfless service continue to inspire us all for years to come.”

China expressed "deep condolences" over Carter's passing on Monday and commended the late president for strengthening U.S.-China relations by formally acknowledging Beijing's position on Taiwan in 1979.

"President Carter was a key promoter of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States and made significant contributions to the long-term development of China-U.S. relations and the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," said Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry.

The Carter administration switched Washington's diplomatic recognition ﻿to the People’s Republic of China in Beijing from the Republic of China in Taipei, severing ties with the self-governing island to acknowledge only one China. China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory to this day.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva penned a tribute to Carter, calling him "a lover of democracy and a defender of peace."

He noted Carter's efforts in the late 1970s to put pressure on Brazil's dictator to release political prisoners and for his campaigning for human rights, peace, and the eradication of diseases in Africa and Latin America.

"He will be remembered forever as a name that defended that peace is the most important condition for development," Lula said.

