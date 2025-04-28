Jimmer Fredette’s hopes for an Olympic medal were dashed last year by injury. He’ll try again to lead USA Basketball to a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Only this time, he won’t be playing.

Fredette was announced Monday as the first managing director of USA Basketball’s 3x3 men’s national team, the same role that Grant Hill has with the senior men’s national team. Fredette — the former NBA lottery pick and 2011 AP college player of the year who retired as a player last week — will essentially oversee the selection of players and coaches for major international competitions such as the FIBA World Cup, FIBA AmeriCup, the Pan American Games and ultimately the Olympics.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be a managing director at USA Basketball,” Fredette said. “There’s not a whole lot of bigger titles than that in the sport. To be able do something meaningful in the sport, to help build a program and hopefully do it the right way, it’s an unbelievable opportunity.”

Fredette didn’t know much about the 3x3 game — a fast-paced style played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, games going to 21 points and capped at 10 minutes, baskets worth one and two points — when he was asked to consider playing for the U.S. for the first time about three years ago.

He eventually became the top-ranked 3x3 player in FIBA’s world rankings.

“Jimmer brought his legendary shooting style to 3x3 in 2022 and quickly became one of the most beloved athletes on the halfcourt,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. “His knowledge of and skill for the game, ability to lead and reputation as one of the game’s best shooters in history puts him in a prime position to become the first person in this role and help shape USA Basketball’s 3x3 men’s national team program on the road to Los Angeles.”

USA Basketball plans to proceed with the same structure for the 3x3 women’s national team program. It is in the process of identifying a managing director, with plans to announce that person’s hiring later this year.

“Jimmer Fredette is the ideal former athlete and leader to continue to build the USA 3x3 men’s program into the premier program in the world,” said retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, the chair of USA Basketball’s board of directors.

Fredette was USA Basketball’s 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year in 2023, won gold medals at the 2023 Pan American Games and 2022 FIBA 3x3 Men’s AmeriCup, and made the roster for the Paris Olympics.

The 3x3 game, he said, came at the right time for his life as a player. He wanted more time with his family in Colorado and passed on opportunities to continue playing the 5-on-5 game internationally, turning to the 3x3 game instead because it rarely took him away from home for more than a few days at a time.

He accepted this offer in part because he wants to thank USA Basketball for that opportunity.

“I definitely can see myself doing this and being a part of this,” Fredette said. “The people treated me so well, and I love all the people involved. I just want to be able to give back and help as much as I can.”

