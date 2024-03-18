Jim Cramer says Nvidia will ‘create the next industrial revolution'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said he believes Nvidia will revolutionize enterprise.

Cramer said Nvidia wields immense power because its software can speed up processes and innovation, as well as cut costs, for companies in a wide array of sectors.

To Cramer, Nvidia's market value isn't as clear cut as tech peers like Microsoft, Alphabet or Amazon, which offer services that are clearly seen as valuable by consumers.

"The sum of all that Nvidia's doing will indeed create the next industrial revolution, because Nvidia's about the speed with which we can arrive at smarter, better answers," he said after attending the company's conference in San Francisco.

Cramer reaffirmed his belief that the company is worth its $2.2 trillion valuation. To him, Nvidia wields immense power because its software can speed up processes and innovation, as well as cut costs, for companies in a wide array of sectors.

To Cramer, Nvidia's market value isn't as clear cut as tech peers like Microsoft, Alphabet or Amazon, which offer services that are clearly seen as valuable by consumers. But Nvidia is enterprise-oriented, he said, which makes the company "a behind-the-scenes kind of story." Even though Nvidia's business may not be tangible to some, that doesn't mean it's not valuable, he added.

Many current digital processes currently run too slowly or are too cumbersome compared to what Nvidia's technology can do, he said.

"If you want to create wealth in the stock market, sometimes you need to make a leap of faith, that you're getting it right with Jensen because you have to, because, otherwise, you won't see it coming, whatever the heck it is," he said. "Let's just say, though, I think AI's bigger than the loom or the steam engine or the jet engine or the mainframe or the microprocessor, hey, perhaps all rolled into one."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.

