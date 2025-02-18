BOSTON

JFK Presidential Library in Boston closed ‘until further notice'

It wasn't immediately clear why the library was closed

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston was temporarily closed on Tuesday, with no anticipated date for it to reopen or explanation why.

A message was posted to social media and on a banner atop the library's website: "The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is temporarily closed until further notice."

It wasn't immediately clear why the library was closed. The facility hadn't released information ahead of the closure.

NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

The nine-story I.M. Pei-designed tower on the shore of Boston Harbor has been an iconic part of the Boston skyline since it opened in 1979. It hosts major events, including the presentation of the Profiles in Courage awards.

In 2022, then-President Joe Biden announced there that he was reigniting his "cancer moonshot," an attempt to end the disease.

