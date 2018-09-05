A plane landing at John F. Kennedy airport has been quarantined on the runway after about 100 passengers reported feeling sick on board the flight, airport sources say.

Emirates flight 203 from Dubai was headed to New York when at least 100 of the 500 passengers on board reported feeling ill.

The flight landed at JFK Wednesday morning about 9:10 a.m. where Port Authority Police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were waiting in a staging area to check passengers. The mayor's office confirmed on Twitter that a plane had landed at JFK with sickened passengers, saying the aircraft had been quarantined.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where about seven ambulances were lined up, as well as at dozens of other emergency response units including police and Homeland Security. At about 10 a.m. a handful of crew members were seen being escorted from the plane.

A passenger on board the flight posted an image of more than a dozen emergency response vehicles waiting outside the plane on the runway. Larry Coben said they were advised on board that people were sick, but he had not seen any sick people himself. He added that the plane was two levels.

Earlier this year a flight from New York to Florida had to be diverted after passengers reported burning throats from an unknown substance that smelled like "dirty socks."

This is a developing story. More to come.

