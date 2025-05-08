The 57-year-old woman charged after bypassing security at JFK Airport and boarding a flight without a boarding pass inappropriately accessed secure areas at other airports, including one just two days prior to the Queens incident that most recently landed her in handcuffs, according to court documents filed in the case.

According to a memo filed in support of the government's motions against Svetlana Dali, the U.S. permanent resident allegedly accessed a secure area of the departures terminal at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut just 48 hours before the Nov. 26, 2024 incident at JFK.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As video allegedly shows her do at JFK, Dali similarly tries twice to enter TSA security checkpoints at Bradley without a boarding pass -- the first time unsuccessfully and the second time successfully, the memo alleges.

"Although there is no evidence that the defendant boarded or traveled on a flight illegally from BDL, the BDL security footage shows that the defendant bypassed BDL security checkpoints in a manner that is strikingly similar to her conduct at JFK and MIA," it says.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dali also was involved in an incident at Miami International Airport in February 2024, according to court papers. In that case, she was allegedly in a bathroom within a secure international arrivals zone located just before customs. She said she had just arrived on an Air France flight, but prosecutors' memo says there was no record of her on a flight that day -- or of leaving the United States for the prior five years.

Video shows JFK security breach

Last month, authorities released video of the New York-to-Paris incident from Nov. 26, 2024. According to an FBI criminal complaint, 57-year-old Svetlana Dali boarded a Delta flight from JFK to Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The complaint said agents were busy helping other passengers board and “did not stop her or ask her to present a boarding pass.”

Dali bypassed two security and ticketing checkpoints before she boarded the plane without a ticket, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said.

Authorities said the video shows Dali going through airport security. She was initially rejected by TSA agents for failing to show a boarding pass, authorities said, but later cleared security in a special lane designated for airline workers.

She is then seen boarding the Delta flight without presenting a boarding pass, wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up, and seeming to push past a distracted gate agent onto the jet bridge.

Dali was detained by French law enforcement in Paris and returned to New York, where she was later indicted on the federal stowaway charge.

Her attorney has said Dali was in Europe with her fiancé. He said she didn’t have a criminal record and wasn’t a danger to the community, adding that she wasn’t a “serious” risk of flight and that her offense was similar to jumping a subway turnstile. She was initially released awaiting trial with strict pretrial conditions, including GPS monitoring, curfew and universal airport ban.

In mid-December, authorities arrested Dali in New York near the Canadian border after she allegedly cut off her ankle bracelet. She was returned to New York and has been jailed since.

Dali made a federal court appearance last month ahead of a May 19 trial start date. She has pleaded not guilty, though there has been some indication that parties could come to a plea deal at some point.

If she is convicted, she could face up to five years in prison, a fine or both.