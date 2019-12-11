Jersey City Mayor: Shooters Targeted Jewish Market

What to Know One police officer was killed and two others were shot during an active shooter standoff in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon

The mayor of Jersey City tweeted later in the night that the suspects "targeted the location they attacked" in a Jewish neighborhood

Two suspects, an unidentified man and a woman, were shot and killed as well as three civilians inside the kosher market

As investigations continue into a Jersey City shooting sprawl that left a police officer and three bystanders dead, law enforcement officials are looking into growing concerns that the targeting of a kosher market was motivated by hate or terrorism-related.

Based on review of surveillance video footage, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Wednesday morning "it has now become clear" the two suspects targeted the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive after they fled a deadly encounter with Det. Joseph Seals. However, the mayor did not clarify why the grocery store was a target and law enforcement officials say the exact motive of the heavily armed suspects, who were shot and killed by police, remains unclear.

Last night after extensive review of our CCTV system it has now become clear from the cameras that these two individuals targeted the Kosher grocery location on MLK Dr - the 2 JCPD officers that were on a foot post one block away immediately responded/engaged — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 11, 2019

Public schools across the city have delayed opening until 10 a.m. Wednesday in the aftermath of the terrifying shootout that placed several nearby schools on lockdown.

The skirmish began when the suspects, who have only been identified as a 48-year-old man and a woman, were approached at Bayview Cemetery by Det. Seals who was investigating a U-Haul truck which had been linked to the murder of Michael Rumberger — a livery driver who was found dead in his car in Bayonne this past weekend, according to senior law enforcement officials.

As the officer approached, one of the suspects got out of the truck and fatally shot Seals before taking off, said Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly.

Armed with long guns and plenty of ammunition, the suspects then drove their U-Haul truck, which had bomb-making materials inside, to the only Jewish market in the area and shot a Hasidic man on the street before running inside the store, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Once inside, investigators say they believe the suspects began firing at shoppers, killing two customers and a cashier. None of the victims have been identified but according to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, two of them were Brooklyn natives.

I’ve just learned that two of the victims in today’s #JerseyCity tragedy were natives of Brooklyn, one of them a current Williamsburg resident. This news further sharpens the pain of this #massshooting for our Jewish community. We mourn together. May their memories be a blessing. — Eric Adams (@BPEricAdams) December 11, 2019

At least 100 bullets were fired during the exchange between the suspects and police before the suspects were shot and killed, according to police. Two other police officers were hit by gunfire, one in the shoulder and another in the body, but they've been released from the hospital.

Another civilian was also injured but is expected to survive, officials said.

Chabad Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, co-director of Chabad of Hoboken and Jersey City, was with the surviving victim at the hospital. He tells NBC New York that the young man said he was grateful to be alive.

“It’s a very small community here in Jersey City. It’s only about 80 families, people that came from Brooklyn in the last few years," Schapiro said.

"Our officers were under fire for hours," Kelly said. He added that it could take weeks for authorities to conclude their investigation due to the extensive crime scene, which includes at least three different locations.

The other two locations that must be combed through for evidence are the grocery store itself and the cemetery, Kelly said. It remains unclear how the U-Hail and Rumberger's murder are linked, but sources close to his family say Rumberger was not Jewish.

Law enforcement officials initially believed the incident was not terror- or hate-related, despite it occurring in a Jewish neighborhood. Mayor Fulop assured residents that there are no further threats, but the community "may see additional police resources" in the coming days and weeks.

The investigation is headed by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office with the assistance of FBI and ATF agents. For now, it is too soon to determine the motive behind the violence, according to one senior official.

As a precaution, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deployed NYPD officers to key locations in the Jewish community.