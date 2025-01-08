California Wildfires

‘It's just not enough': Fire chief on challenges of fighting Southern California fire

A visiting fire chief battling the Southern California fires discussed the frustration of being unable to stop the spread

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's only so much firefighters can do.

As multiple wildfires continue to spread through Southern California, fire personnel from surrounding areas have joined forces to battle the blaze. But even with the added support, containment has remained futile due to high winds.

"It's extremely frustrating," a fire chief from El Dorado Hills in Northern California told NBC Los Angeles while fighting the Eaton fire. "I mean everyone’s doing the best they can with what we have, and it's just frustrating that it's just not enough."

Still, he said, "we're saving as much as we can."

Their fight in some areas has also been hampered by water pressure issues that are impacting the ability to supply water to fire hydrants.

Janisse Quinones, CEO and Chief Engineer for LA Department of Water and Power, said three large water tanks of about 1 million gallons each were impacted.

"We were not able to fill the tanks fast enough, so the consumption of water was faster than we can provide water in our trunk line," Quinoes said.

Air support was also impacted due to the high winds, with firefighting aircraft being grounded on Tuesday evening.

The lack of available resources, and the magnitude of the spreading fires, has added to the daunting challenges that firefighters are facing.

"There are not enough firefighters in LA County to address four separate fires of this magnitude," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at the Wednesday news conference. "The LA County Fire Department was prepared for one or two major wildfires, but not the four. This is not a normal red flag alert."

The Palisades Fire exploded during hours of strong winds. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025.

