Palestine

Israel Braces for Weekend Violence After Spate of Shootings and Eviction Protests

“I don’t know what will happen with us if they kick the families out from the houses,” Yacoub Abu Arafa who is facing eviction

A funeral ceremony of Palestinian woman Rihab Haroub, who was killed by Israeli forces, held in Bethlehem, West Bank on May 7, 2021.
Getty Images

Israeli authorities are bracing for more violence over the weekend after a recent spate of shootings and as tensions soar over the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem.

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and seriously wounded a third after they opened fire with makeshift submachine guns on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning, Israel’s police said. No Israelis were injured.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That came two days after Israeli student Yehuda Guetta, 19, died in a hospital from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting Sunday as he was standing at a bus station near the West Bank city of Nablus. Two other teenagers were wounded in the attack. Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian man in connection with the attack Thursday.

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 14 hours ago

Biden Administration Allocates $21.6B in Rental Assistance

ghost guns 13 hours ago

Justice Dept. Rule Would Aim to Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns'

Meanwhile, Saeed Yusuf Muhammad Oudeh, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, was killed in a village near Nablus on Wednesday.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

PalestineIsrael
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us