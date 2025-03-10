Technology

Is Twitter down? X encounters third round of reported outages

More than half the issues were reported on X's app.

By NBC Chicago Staff

The X logo is shown on a laptop screen and phone screen.
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Is Twitter down? Thousands of users of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, reported three rounds of issues Monday morning.

According to the website Down Detector, which monitors outages across the internet, about 19,000 people first reported X issues just before 5 a.m. CT. Those issues seemed to have resolved, before a significantly larger spike of reports just before 9 a.m. and then another burst of reports around 10 a.m.

About 40,000 people reported that X was down at 9:05 a.m. Monday, during the second apparent outage.

More than half the issues were reported on X's app, and about 33% were reported on the website.

According to Down Detector's outage map, the Chicago area was impacted by the outage.

Just before 9:30 a.m., some users reported the platform back online, while others in Illinois and Indiana, in addition to the rest of the country, reported the site was still down for them.

By 9:40 a.m., outage reports significantly decreased once again, to around 1,000. Reports began increasing again at 10:01 a.m., and as of 10:16 a.m., 25,000 people reported the platform was not working for them.

The reasons behind the outages were not immediately clear.

