IRS announces 2024 retirement account contribution limits: $23,000 for 401(k) plans, $7,000 for IRAs

  • The IRS has increased the 401(k) plan contribution limits for 2024, allowing employees to defer up to $23,000 into workplace plans, up from $22,500 in 2023.
  • The agency also boosted contributions for individual retirement accounts to $7,000 for 2024, up from $6,500.

The IRS has announced new 2024 investor contribution limits for 401(k)s, IRAs and other retirement accounts.

The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans is increasing to $23,000 in 2024, up from $22,500 in 2023, and catch-up contributions for savers age 50 and older will remain unchanged at $7,500. The new amounts also apply to 403(b) plans, most 457 plans and Thrift Savings Plans.

The agency has also boosted contribution limits for IRAs, allowing investors to save $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023. Catch-up contributions will remain unchanged at $1,000.

