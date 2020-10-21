FBI

Feds Warn of Misinformation After Iran, Russia Acquire US Voter Data

The announcement was made Wednesday night

J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building, Washington DC.
Jon Hicks/Getty Images

Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information, the government's national intelligence director said at a rare news conference Wednesday night.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," Ratcliffe said.

"First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia," he said. "This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion and sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy."

"You should be confident that your vote counts; early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

This is a developing story

