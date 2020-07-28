Florida in Cone as Potential Tropical Cyclone Forms, Tropical Storm Warning in Puerto Rico

All eyes are on the Atlantic Ocean and what could be the next named system of the 2020 hurricane season that continues to churn in the open waters and has Florida in the cone of concern.

The National Hurricane Center issued their first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 on Tuesday, saying the area was about 435 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with 40 mph winds and moving west at 23 mph according to the 5 p.m. advisory.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine Advisory 1: Disturbance Forecast to Become a Tropical Storm Before Reaching The Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 28, 2020

A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, a portion of the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maartin.

The system was expected to become a named storm before making its first landfall on Wednesday.

South Florida and the Florida Keys fall in the long range of the newly-issued forecast cone, but it is too soon to determine what impacts, if any, could materialize over the weekend.

Residents should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Regardless of further development, this system will bring heavy rain to these areas with the potential for flash flooding, landslides and mudslides through late week.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 and the First Alert weather team for the latest updates