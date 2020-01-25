Indiana

Indiana Boy, 4, Dies After Father’s Gun Discharged as They Play-Wrestled

The boy and his father were playing on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun fell and fired one shot

52242103LWS102_BTK
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

4-year-old Indiana boy died after he was accidentally shot with his father's gun while the two were play-wrestling, NBC News reports.

The child, Tripp Shaw, and his father were playing on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis reported. The handgun, which had been concealed on the small of the father's back, fell and discharged one bullet.

Tripp and his father, 36, were both shot in the head.

U.S. & World

impeachment 3 hours ago

Trump Lawyer Argues Dems Want to ‘Overturn’ Last Election

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Xi Calls Situation Grave as China Scrambles to Contain Virus

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he died, Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us