Air Travel

Man accused of exposing himself on flight from Abu Dhabi to Boston

Krishna Kunapuli, 39, faces one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States

Handcuffs
Getty Images

An Indian man is accused of masturbating and exposing himself while on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Boston, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Krishna Kunapuli, 39, faces one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. He was arrested Monday and is set to appear in federal court in Boston on Tuesday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Prosecutors allege that Kunapuli made unwanted advances to a female passenger while onboard the Etihad Airlines flight Monday, including touching the woman's hair and taking pictures of her without permission. A crew member intervened, but later other passengers seated near Kunapuli reported that he was masturbating under a blanket, at times exposing himself. A flight attendant intervened and reported the situation to law enforcement, officials said.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us