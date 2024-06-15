In Photos: King Charles' Birthday Parade Published 5 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. 15 photos 1/15 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. 2/15 Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. 3/15 Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and King Charles III during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. 4/15 Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images Members of the public watch as the British Royal Air Force’s (RAF) aerobatic team, the “Red Arrows” perform a flypast over Buckingham Palace during the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. 5/15 James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, to celebrate King Charles III official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024. 6/15 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives with Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain’s Prince George of Wales to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is making a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London. 7/15 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. 8/15 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Anne, Princess Royal during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. 9/15 Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh travels by carriage to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024. 10/15 JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” on Horse Guards Parade in London on June 15, 2024. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1500 parading soldiers and almost 300 horses take part in the event. 11/15 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. 12/15 James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images Members of the Irish Guards march along The Mall towards Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the celebrations for King Charles III’s official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024. 13/15 HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, (R) arrives with Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, (rear C) and their children Britain’s Prince George of Wales (C) and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales (L) to Buckingham Palace before the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1500 parading soldiers and almost 300 horses take part in the event. 14/15 James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024. 15/15 James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images Royal fans on the The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024.