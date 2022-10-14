LGBTQ

‘I'm Sick of Being Silent': Gay Teen Catches Bullies on Camera in Viral TikTok Video

In one incident, a young man can be seen and heard approaching the gay teen’s house and yelling a homophobic slur after the teen’s dad opened the door.

FILE - Pride flag
Getty Images

California high school senior Landon Jones, 18, said he’s been bullied by his classmates since the fifth grade. But Jones, who is openly gay, said he’s no longer looking the other way. 

“I have been called ‘faggot’ countless times at school, and it literally doesn’t bother me at all,” Jones said in a TikTok video he shared Oct. 1 that has gone viral. “The fact that they came to my house does.”

The video, which has 1.3 million views, appears to show two separate instances of Jones’ being subjected to anti-gay bullying. In the more recent incident, which occurred Sept. 29 and was caught on a home surveillance camera, a young man walks up to Jones’ home and starts to knock before Jones’ father opens the door. 

“Does Landon live here?” the young man can be heard saying. 

His dad responds, “Yes, why?”

@allclearforlandon

#lgbt #fyp #hatecrime

♬ original sound - Landon Jones

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

LGBTQCaliforniabullying
