TikTok Can't Get Enough of This Family's Spontaneous Christmas Dinner Carol Singing

An Illinois family sang a Christmas carol at the dinner table over the holiday weekend and video of their rendition of "Carol of the Bells" is going viral on TikTok.

One of the family members, who goes by the username @paulnamber, posted footage of the family's spontaneous burst into song and it has since garnered millions of likes and views.

"When the family you married into is all singers and theater folks, u get this at Christmas," the caption on the video read.

Family members told NBC affiliate station 5 on Your Side that the gathering was a first for the family in three years due to the pandemic and other tragedies, and the song was requested by their 92-year-old dad, a singer.

“Our dad requested it," Ann Culp told the station. "He's 92 so we were glad to have them there. He sings and my aunt is a music teacher. She still gives voice and piano lessons at 91.”

The family suffered a number of losses close together in 2018, but one of those tragedies ultimately saved the life of another relative who was in need of a kidney transplant, Culp said. The relative, who is seen singing in the video, had been on a transplant list for several years without a match.

The family said singing together reminded them of more than just holiday cheer, but of doing what fills their hearts. They hope that they can use their current attention to raise awareness for organ donation.