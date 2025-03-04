IHOP is giving away free pancakes — but only for today

IHOP is serving up a flippin’ fantastic deal for customers in honor of National Pancake Day.

All day long on Tuesday, March 4, the breakfast chain is giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to customers who dine in.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Each short stack comes with three buttermilk pancakes and the offer is limited to one freebie per customer.

Ready to enjoy the buttery goodness for free? The limited-time offer is valid between 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. at participating restaurants nationwide on March 4.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Over the weekend, IHOP broke the Guinness World Records title for the most pancakes served in eight hours. The tasty feat was achieved at the Santa Monica Pier, where the chain served 25,629 pancakes on March 1 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the brand’s National Pancake Day.

Per the company, IHOP was set to donate $1 to Feeding America for every pancake served during the event.

Denny’s is also celebrating National Pancake Day

Just in case you’re not located near an IHOP, Denny’s also has a sweet deal to celebrate National Pancake Day. For just $6, customers can order all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes. For an extra $2, guests can add a stack of two signature pancakes to any meal.

In February, the chain restaurant announced hat it would be closing between 70-90 locations in 2025, including “some closures related to lease expirations.”

Denny’s parent company also plans to open 25-40 restaurants in the coming year. Of that number, nearly half will be Denny’s locations.

Last month, Denny’s also announced that it would be implementing surcharges on all orders including eggs amid rising egg shortages and fluctuating prices, following in the footsteps of Waffle House.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: