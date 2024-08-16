parenting

Idaho school district now needs parental consent for Band-Aids and other basic first aid

Senate Bill 1329 states that “an individual shall not furnish a health care service ... to a minor child without obtaining the prior consent of the minor child’s parent."

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

School nurse putting band aid on child's elbow
Getty Images

Before students can get a Band-Aid or headache medicine, school nurses and staff in Boise, Idaho, must have permission from a parent after a new law was implemented mandating parental consent for non-life-threatening medical services. 

Senate Bill 1329 went into effect in July and includes a section that states that "an individual shall not furnish a health care service or solicit to furnish a health care service to a minor child without obtaining the prior consent of the minor child's parent."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

It defines health care service as anything that includes a diagnosis, care, screening, prevention, cure, examination, or relief of any physical or mental health condition, illness or injury.

The Boise School District recently sent out a memo to parents about the bill saying they updated its parental consent policy, according to an email from the district that included the memo. Among the things the district said it needed consent for was the use of routine first-aid, Band-Aids, mental health check-ins and over-the-counter headache medicine, the memo states.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"While the Boise School District is not a health care provider in general, and does not diagnose medical conditions, we do provide services that are covered by the new law," it reads.

parenting 8 hours ago

Mom sleeps over in daughter's dorm room on her first night in college: Sweet or selfish?

Education Aug 15

Schools have made slow progress on record absenteeism, with millions of kids still skipping class

back to school Aug 15

Should parents buy school supplies for the entire class? TikTok is divided

Idaho School Boards Association said that "while it may not be the legislative intent of the sponsors to require explicit permission to provide a band-aid," they are urging school districts and charter schools to obtain consent.

"While it may be strange to parents who are being asked to do this, they should know that the district or charter are following the new statute created by SB 1329 ... and could be faced with a civil penalty if they fail to comply," executive director Misty Swanson said in a statement.

"It was existing ISBA guidance to receive parental permission regarding the dispensing of any medication. While we don’t know of any other districts sending out memos like Boise School District, all public schools in Idaho are required to follow the new statute or again be faced with civil penalties," Swanson added.

The district said that although the law says parental consent is required, they told staff to "use your best judgment and provide the care as needed" when they cannot obtain consent in a timely manner.

School officials in Boise aren't the only ones taking extra precautions. The West Ada School District told NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise that it has required consent for over 15 years but is "now operating with an increased level of awareness in light of recent legislation."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

parenting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us