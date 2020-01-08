Husband of Jennifer Dulos to Appear on Murder Charges in Missing Connecticut Mom Case

What to Know Jennifer Dulos, a suburban mother of five from Connecticut, vanished May 24 after dropping her children off at school

Her estranged husband has been charged with murder and other crimes; his girlfriend has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Authorities had received thousands of tips in their quest to find Jennifer Dulos, but they've turned up no sign of her in more than seven months

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces arraignment Wednesday on charges that he killed her amid contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

Dulos is charged with murder and kidnapping in the apparent death of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan, who has not been seen since she dropped her children off at school on May 24. State police arrested him Tuesday and ordered him held in lieu of $6 million bail.

Also due for arraignments in Stamford Superior Court are two other defendants — Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, who are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Bond for Mawhinney and Troconis were both set for $2 million, as police suspect they helped cover-up the crime. They are also scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

It had been known for months that Fotis Dulos was the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Another arrest warrant, for evidence tampering, revealed that he was recorded on surveillance video in Hartford, with Troconis riding with him in a pickup truck, disposing of items that later tested positive for Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

Police declined to take any questions from the media at a news conference Tuesday on the arrests.

Norm Pattis, an attorney for Fotis Dulos, said he was not surprised by the arrests but does not believe his client will be convicted. Dulos has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

“What these charges tell us is the state has evidence and doesn't know what to make of it," he said. “And what it intends to do is throw as much against the wall and let the jury decide what happened. Our position is that's not good enough for Fotis Dulos.”

At a later press conference, Pattis said that they "categorically deny that Mr. Dulos had any involvement in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer, and we defy the state to prove that she is in fact dead."

Messages seeking comment were left with Troconis' attorney and the office of Mawhinney.

According to police, Mawhinney was arrested twice in 2019 in an unrelated case. The first was a domestic violence incident in January 2019 in which he was arrested for sexual assault, disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint. The second arrest, according to police, was for violating a protective order that was put in place as a result of the first arrest after he allegedly attempted to use a third party to contact the victim.

The body of Jennifer Dulos has not been found. According to arrest warrants, a medical examiner determined she was killed by “some combination of traumatic, blunt-force injuries such as a bludgeoning/beating, and/or sharp-force injuries such as a stabbing/slashing.” The examiner cited bloodstains at her home, apparent cleanup efforts and blood spatter analysis.

Pattis added that the murder charge came as a relief to the defense "because after months of listening to innuendo, suggestion and rumor, we now have something to shoot at, and we intend to begin firing those shots at Mr. Dulos’ bond hearing."

Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. CARRIE LUFT, ON BEHALF OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF JENNIFER DULOS

Last year, Connecticut State Police released a 38-page arrest affidavit for Fotis Dulos laying out step-by-step their allegations of evidence tampering in his wife's disappearance. Evidence included blood stains in his estranged wife's New Canaan home, missing vehicle seats, a mystery trip to an auto detailer and a license plate in a drain, among other reported pieces to the puzzle. Read the full affidavit below.

In a new state warrant release Tuesday, investigators revealed extensive DNA evidence, including Jennifer's found in various locations and Dulos' fingerprint on a garbage bag dumped in a trash receptacle in Hartford. They also found a logo from a bicycle police believe the 52-year-old took from his garage, brought to New Canaan and rode to Jennifer's house.

Investigators theorize that Fotis Dulos waited before going on the attack, then used zip ties to "secure and incapacitate Jennifer for some time" as he put her body in her SUV which he then drove to and left at a nearby park.

Law enforcement officials are under the belief that Jennifer is no longer alive, following a medical examiner's findings that "categorized the event as a Homicide of violence, to likely include some combination of blunt force injuries."

Fotis Dulos has denied the tampering charges that were filed against him. Most of his court hearings have been brief; and when he has spoken to the press, it has simply been to profess his love for his five children and say how much he misses them.

The five children have been living with Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, in her Upper East Side townhouse, supposedly under armed bodyguard protection, since their mother went missing. Fotis Dulos has been banned from any sort of contact with the kids.

Farber has filed for sole custody of the children; Fotis Dulos has battled her claim and recently sought to dissolve his divorce proceedings, arguing that his estranged wife has not been present to appear in court to propel them forward.

As for what happened to Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos and his attorneys have offered a series of scenarios, including one where Jennifer Dulos ran off to punish him, like the female lead in the novel and film "Gone Girl."

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with NBC 4 New York, Fotis Dulos asked that the public wait for all the facts to come out.

"I know what I've done, I know what I haven't done," he told NBC 4 New York in July, about two months after his wife vanished.

In that interview, he sent his prayers to Jennifer's family, and said that any notion he wished her ill was "ludicrous."

"I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way ... I never wanted Jennifer out of the way, " he said.

Jennifer Dulos' family has rejected Fotis Dulos' defenses at every turn.

In a statement following news of the arrest, Jennifer Dulos' family said in part: "Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss."

For those in the town of New Canaan, where Jennifer was from and was last seen, news of the arrest did not come as a surprise, but rather with a sense relief. Many in the town had been waiting on Fotis Dulos to be arrested for months, and had been wondering why he hadn't yet faced charges.

"I think the community really wants to find the killer because for anyone to do that anywhere ... they should get justice. And if [Fotis Dulos] did it, he should go to prison," said neighbor Brian Sullivan.

Some in the town said that as soon as the news broke, people started honking car horns to alert one another of the update.