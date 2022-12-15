Husband Killed Missing Pennsylvania Mom, Dismembered and Buried Body, DA Says

A Bucks County mother missing since October was killed by her husband, who dismembered the body and dumped part of the remains in a dumpster while burying the rest, authorities said Thursday.

The partial remains of Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, 55, were found last week near Philadelphia International Airport after her husband, Stephen Capaldi, led police to her body, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Beth Capaldi was last seen at her Sellersville home, where she lived with her husband near the intersection of High and East Church streets, back on Oct. 10. On that day, Stephen Capaldi killed his wife of 30 years inside the residence, Weintraub said.

The next day, he dismembered her, and on Oct. 12, Beth Capaldi’s daughter reported her missing, the DA said. Also on Oct. 12, Stephen Capaldi dumped Beth’s partial remains in the dumpster of an apartment complex in Lansdale, Montgomery County, Weintraub said. He added that, on Nov. 5, Stephen Capaldi buried the rest of the remains along the Delaware River shoreline at Hog Island in Tinicum Township.

Sources told NBC10 last week that Stephen Capaldi led investigators to the remains after being taken into police custody.

Stephen Capaldi has been arrested and charged with killing his wife Elizabeth Capaldi and then dismembering her body. NBC10's Johnny Archer has the latest details on the investigation.

Stephen Capaldi appeared before a grand jury on Dec. 8 and was interviewed by prosecutors. Prosecutors struck a plea deal with the defendant whereby he agreed to tell investigators where the body was. The deal was made in the hope of finding Beth Capaldi alive and returning her to her family, Weintraub said.

“This negotiated resolution will now allow Beth Capaldi’s family to grieve on their own terms, knowing that we did all we could do to find her and ultimately to bring her home, and free of the whims and the timing of the criminal justice system and the endless appeals that it affords its defendants. In a word: closure,” Weintraub said.

On Dec. 9, Stephen Capaldi led investigators to the partial remains at Hog Island in Tinicum Township, the DA said. The remains were positively identified as those of Beth Capaldi on Dec. 12.

Weintraub said he expects Stephen Capaldi to plead guilty to murder and charges related to the coverup. As part of the plea deal, he could be sentenced to 20-40 years in prison and be eligible for parole when he is 77 years old, Weintraub said.

Part of the motive for the killing could be an affair Stephen Capaldi was having, according to the DA.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives will continue to search for Beth Capaldi’s body “until it is no longer feasible to do so,” Weintraub said.